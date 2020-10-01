AEON Financial Service Co. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. AEON Financial Service has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of AEON Financial Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd. provides various financial products and services in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It offers ordinary, time, and savings-type time deposit products; housing, card, unsecured, and education loans; life, short-term, small amount, individual pension, medical, pet, and educational endowment insurance products; call center services; and WAON, a form of e-money, as well as various credit cards.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.