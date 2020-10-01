Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $103.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 273,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

