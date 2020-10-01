AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,606,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AgraFlora Organics International stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

