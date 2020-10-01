AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.