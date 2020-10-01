AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIABF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

