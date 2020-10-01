Akorn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AKRXQ) Short Interest Update

Akorn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AKRXQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,600 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 854,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,566,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AKRXQ stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.58. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Akorn (OTCMKTS:AKRXQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

