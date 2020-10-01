Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 37.7% in September

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

