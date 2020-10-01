Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,658,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 2,199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Aleafia Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

