Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.72

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 6268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The stock has a market cap of $835.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 539,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 16.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,429,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,888,000 after acquiring an additional 613,397 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 312.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alector by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 93,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

