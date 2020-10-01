Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,621,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,523,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 255,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 227,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 369,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 191,064 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

