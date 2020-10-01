Alfa Laval AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in September

Alfa Laval AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,716.0 days.

Alfa Laval stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Alfa Laval has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company's fluid handling systems include automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

