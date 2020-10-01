Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

ALIM stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.04. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $1.63. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.