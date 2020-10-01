Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €207.00 ($243.53).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

FRA:ALV opened at €163.62 ($192.49) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €170.85. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

