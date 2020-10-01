Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,465.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,535.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,403.25. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $996.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

