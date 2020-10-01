Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 627,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Alsea SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Alsea SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Alsea SAB de CV Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

