Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €42.52 ($50.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.42. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

