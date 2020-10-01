Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Altiplano Metals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 62,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

