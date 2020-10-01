Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.43. Ambow Education shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 21,253 shares trading hands.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

