American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.12. 327,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 695,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

