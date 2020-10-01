Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,653.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,286.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,565 shares of company stock worth $6,306,389. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. State Street Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,665,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.18. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

