Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.03% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $53,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $890.36 million, a P/E ratio of 208.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $126,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $681,749. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

