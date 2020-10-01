Analysts Anticipate Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to post $173.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. Blucora reported sales of $149.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $741.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.13 million to $742.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $815.41 million, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $840.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Blucora by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blucora by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

