Analysts Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.11. Tronox posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Tronox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tronox by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 3.08. Tronox has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.