Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Roxgold (ROXG)

9/30/2020 – Roxgold was given a new C$2.40 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Roxgold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Roxgold was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Roxgold was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Roxgold was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ROXG opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. Roxgold Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.92. The company has a market cap of $636.70 million and a PE ratio of 55.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

