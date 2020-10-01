Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.17% of Andersons worth $50,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 42.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Andersons by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Andersons Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Securities began coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.