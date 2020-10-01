Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.