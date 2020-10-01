Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ANIK opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $502.79 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.