Aphria (APHA) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aphria and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 357 403 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 99.29%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 117.84%. Given Aphria’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.57, meaning that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -40.27 Aphria Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.15

Aphria’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

