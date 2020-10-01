Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.00

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 8813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $181,650.00. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 180.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 42.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

