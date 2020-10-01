Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,981,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,494,037 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Applied Materials worth $784,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,600,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,007,000 after purchasing an additional 867,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

