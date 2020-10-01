AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,758 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.54. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

