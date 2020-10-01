AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,512 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $199,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSOD. BofA Securities lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

CSOD opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

