AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 964.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of GameStop worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GME. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GameStop by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

NYSE:GME opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $664.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

