AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 964.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of GameStop worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $13,337,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $664.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

