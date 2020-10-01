AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 363.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

