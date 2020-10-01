AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,897 GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of GenMark Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.05. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,077 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

