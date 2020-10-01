AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sterling Construction worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sterling Construction by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRL stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sterling Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

