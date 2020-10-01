AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $200,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.