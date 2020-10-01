AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts purchased 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,588 shares of company stock worth $684,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

