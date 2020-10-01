AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tredegar worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TG. AJO LP lifted its stake in Tredegar by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 146,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112,282 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 318,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TG opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $498.40 million, a P/E ratio of 185.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $218.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

