AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Matrix Service worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Matrix Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 321.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.42. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.