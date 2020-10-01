AQR Capital Management LLC Has $864,000 Position in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325,295 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ascena Retail Group worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 580.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 383.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 69,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 146.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 8,363.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ASNA opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.