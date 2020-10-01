AQR Capital Management LLC Has $869,000 Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in New York Times by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in New York Times by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74,751 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $4,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,101,858.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $42.79 on Thursday. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.