AQR Capital Management LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.