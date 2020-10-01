AQR Capital Management LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 53.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALA opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $243.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

