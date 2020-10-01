AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,978,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

