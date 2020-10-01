AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after buying an additional 779,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,071,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after buying an additional 857,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,265,000 after buying an additional 128,951 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 363.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.