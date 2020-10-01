AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $973,000 in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Hometrust Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,858.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,490.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

