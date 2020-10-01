AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 437,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTBI stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $503.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,249.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

