AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,786 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,520 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,350 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. Scotiabank raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.